Jake Reeves double gives Notts County victory over Yeovil

Jake Reeves
Jake Reeves (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:16pm, Sat 20 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Notts County boosted their National League play-off push with a comfortable 2-0 win over Yeovil.

The two teams largely cancelled each other out in a tetchy first half, but Jake Reeves produced a moment of quality five minutes before the interval to break the deadlock from a long-range free-kick.

Adam Smith produced a sharp save to deny Jordan Barnett a second on the hour but the County full-back did double the lead in the 78th minute with another emphatic finish after Reeves teed up the chance.

Yeovil were unable to find a response, substitute Chris Dagnall shooting straight at Sam Slocombe from a late chance.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Notts County

PA