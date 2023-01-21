Jamal Lowe backed to make QPR impact after scoring first goal against Swansea

QPR boss Neil Critchley backed Jamal Lowe to make an impact for the club after the forward scored on his full debut in a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea.

Lowe, a recent loan signing from Bournemouth, opened the scoring after 27 minutes at Loftus Road.

But he missed chances to double Rangers’ lead before Jay Fulton netted a late equaliser for the Swans.

Critchley said: “I thought he was excellent. He scored a really good goal and was a constant threat.

“In two or three weeks’ time, when he’s a bit sharper and has found a bit more rhythm, he takes one of those chances. He could have ended up walking away with the match ball.

“Because of a couple of enforced subs we’ve had to make because of injuries, he’s ended up playing 90 minutes. He was obviously tired at the end but he put a real shift in.”

Those changes saw striker Lyndon Dykes and on-loan Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird come off during the second half.

Dykes had worked hard up front and Rangers were less effective after the pair were withdrawn.

Critchley explained: “Lyndon was sick at half-time. He wanted to continue but was obviously struggling. We didn’t want to bring him off but we had to. That maybe did alter the way that we played.

“Ethan went off with a hamstring injury, which was obviously serious enough for him to have to go off, and we really missed him as well because he was really good for us.”

Fulton’s leveller was a huge blow for Rangers, who have now won just one of their past 13 matches – a run which has included seven defeats.

They dropped to 13th in the Sky Bet Championship table and have won just one of their seven matches under Critchley, who inherited an out-of-form team and has endured a difficult start to his tenure since replacing Michael Beale at the west London club.

Swansea boss Russell Martin praised his players for their improved second-half performance.

They struggled to create chances before former QPR man Ryan Manning played a clever reverse pass to Luke Cundle, who might have looked to score himself but instead teed up Fulton for a simple finish.

“I am happy with a point. I’m pleased with a lot of the game and frustrated by some of the rest of it,” said Martin.

“It was a poor goal to concede but there was more disappointment with the mentality of the team after that – we went a bit timid, passive and slow.

“We limited them to very little in the first half apart from the goal and at half-time we had a chat about it and wanted more energy and aggression. In the second half we showed a willingness to fight.

“At half-time it didn’t feel like it had been us. I said that we can always accept if we’re losing our way, being brave and aggressive with the ball and with intensity. It didn’t feel like that enough. Let’s make sure we do it on our terms.

“I said we’d get a chance and we scored a goal of high quality.”