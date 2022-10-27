27 October 2022

James Perch missing as Mansfield prepare to face Swindon

By NewsChain Sport
27 October 2022

James Perch will miss out for Mansfield ahead of their meeting with Swindon.

The defender was dismissed after being shown a second yellow card against Newport in midweek and sits out through suspension.

Stephen McLaughlin could miss out again with a knee problem.

Key striker Rhys Oates is still sidelined for the Stags.

Swindon left-back Fraser Blake-Tracy is doubtful for the trip north.

Blake-Tracy was forced off in the midweek draw at Bradford following a clash of heads with Bantams winger Dion Pereira in which he suffered a cut to his head and a black eye.

The versatile Ellis Iandolo is expected to slot in at left-back in Blake-Tracy’s absence.

Captain Angus MacDonald remains sidelined with a collarbone injury, while full-back Reece Devine is also out with a minor injury.

