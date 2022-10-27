James Perch missing as Mansfield prepare to face Swindon
James Perch will miss out for Mansfield ahead of their meeting with Swindon.
The defender was dismissed after being shown a second yellow card against Newport in midweek and sits out through suspension.
Stephen McLaughlin could miss out again with a knee problem.
Key striker Rhys Oates is still sidelined for the Stags.
Swindon left-back Fraser Blake-Tracy is doubtful for the trip north.
Blake-Tracy was forced off in the midweek draw at Bradford following a clash of heads with Bantams winger Dion Pereira in which he suffered a cut to his head and a black eye.
The versatile Ellis Iandolo is expected to slot in at left-back in Blake-Tracy’s absence.
Captain Angus MacDonald remains sidelined with a collarbone injury, while full-back Reece Devine is also out with a minor injury.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox