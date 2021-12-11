Jan Paul Van Hecke on target as Blackburn defeat promotion rivals Bournemouth

Jan Paul Van Hecke scored his first Blackburn goal as Tony Mowbray’s side beat stuttering promotion rivals Bournemouth 2-0 to claim a fourth-straight Championship victory.

Van Hecke headed home midway through the second half to add to Ben Pearson’s first-half own goal to stretch second-placed Bournemouth’s winless run to five games.

The home side handed Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady his full debut in place of the injured Adam Smith at left-back.

It was the Cherries who had the first sight of goal in the 10th minute when Lewis Cook saw his goal-bound half-volley blocked by Blackburn defender Scott Wharton.

A minute later, John Buckley set Ben Brereton Diaz away down the left and the Chilean top-scorer tried to curl the ball into the top corner but could not keep his shot down.

Bournemouth winger Jamal Lowe should have done better when he was picked out by Brady’s 15th-minute corner but chested the ball tamely into the arms of Aynsley Pears.

The breakthrough goal came six minutes later, with more than a hint of fortune about it.

Blackburn captain Darragh Lenihan’s initial header was clawed away by Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers but Brereton Diaz reacted quickly to latch onto the rebound.

Brereton Diaz’s shot from a tight angle slammed against the underside of the crossbar before hitting the unlucky Pearson in the face on its way into the net.

Pears then saved smartly with his legs to deny Ryan Christie an equaliser following a jinking run from the Scotland international.

It took a good block from Bournemouth captain Steve Cook to keep out Reda Khadra on the edge of the penalty area following a rapid counter attack from the visitors.

The hosts should have been level in first-half stoppage-time when Christie’s clever through-ball sent Dominic Solanke one-on-one with Pears.

Solanke passed up the chance to score his 18th goal of the season by shooting straight at the grateful goalkeeper.

Blackburn spurned a good chance to double their lead in the 56th minute when centre-back Lenihan headed the ball over from Joe Rothwell’s corner.

Brereton Diaz should have been celebrating his 18th goal of the league campaign after being sent clean through by John Buckley, only to see his shot turned behind by Travers’ outstretched left leg.

Bournemouth’s reprieve did not last long as from the resulting corner, Joe Rothwell picked out Van Hecke and the towering Dutchman planted a bullet header into the top-left corner.

Travers made another fine save at his near post to prevent Brereton Diaz adding to the scoreline nine minutes from time.

At the other end, Pears did well to push wide Emiliano Marcondes’ 25-yard free-kick before also keeping out Solanke’s close-range effort.

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth have now won just one of their last seven games and have seen their lead over third-placed West Brom cut to just three points, while Blackburn remain fourth, a point further back.