Jason Law and Tyrese Sinclair sign new contracts at Mansfield
Mansfield duo Jason Law and Tyrese Sinclair have signed new contracts with the Sky Bet League Two club.
The midfield pair are set to stay at One Call Stadium until June 2022, with the club holding the option to extend by another year.
Attacking midfielder Law, 21, made his league debut during February and has made seven first-team appearances for the Stags.
Academy graduate Sinclair, 20, has played 14 games this season, mostly as a substitute.
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough said on the club’s official website: “Jason Law has broken into the first team in the last few weeks. He’s done very well in training since we came in and it was only a matter of time before he got an opportunity.
“He is someone we want to give some game time to this season, with a view to him being an important player for us next season.
Clough revealed Sinclair could be in line for a loan move to get some more experience under his belt.
“Tyrese is still on the fringes and probably needs to get some football on loan somewhere,” the Stags boss said. “We will look at that this season, if not next season.
“He is another player who has showed some potential and has displayed certain good things in matches.
“We are pleased to have Jason and Tyrese for at least another year.”