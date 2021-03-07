Jermain Defoe ends lifelong wait for a title as Rangers lift Premiership crown

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe hailed the realisation of a lifelong ambition as he celebrated his first league title at the age of 38.

The former England international’s only previous major honour was the 2008 Carling Cup with Tottenham, but his wait for a league crown came to an end as Rangers clinched their first title in a decade.

Defoe told RangersTV: “I’ve dedicated my whole career and my whole life for these kind of moments.

“I always knew it would happen at some point in my career.

“That’s the thing that’s kept me going, to be honest. People always say to me, ‘What’s kept you going? How do you stay motivated?’, it’s for moments like this.

“These kinds of moments you’ll never, ever forget.

“To win a league title in any league for any team is something special.”

Captain James Tavernier is the only player still at the club who played for them in the Championship as Rangers clawed their way back through the divisions, having been consigned to Scotland’s fourth tier in 2012 after financial collapse.

Tavernier, who has contributed 17 goals from right-back for Steven Gerrard’s side, said: “I’ve experienced such a roller coaster since I first came here.

“To do it this year, with everything surrounding this season, it’s monumental to not just the boys that have contributed, to the fans as well.

“Because they’ve been with us from day one. As for them and everyone who’s been involved, this is a terrific day for the club.

“And I hope everyone just enjoys it and soaks it in.”

Plenty of those jubilant supporters flouted lockdown rules to toast the success, despite a plea from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to abide by coronavirus regulations.

Joe Aribo said: “It just feels crazy right now and I’m ecstatic that we were able to do it.”

Fellow midfielder Glen Kamara added: “We’re all buzzing and hopefully we’ve got many more to come.”