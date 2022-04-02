Jim Goodwin frustrated as wasteful Aberdeen held by Dundee

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was left to rue a succession of missed chances that cost his side dear in their cinch Premiership 2-2 draw against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Dons twice took the lead through Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie but were pegged back each time by goals from Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen.

The draw left Aberdeen’s top-six hopes hanging by a thread with Goodwin also irate about the build-up to the Dark Blues’ first goal.

He said: “We deserved to win the game. We were the better team and had over 20 attempts on goal, half of them on target.

“We hit the bar in the first half, we had one cleared off the line and could have been two or three up at half-time.

“Credit to Dundee, they kept going.

“But I do have serious questions about the first Dundee goal as Charlie Adam caught Lewis Ferguson in the face with a flailing arm before the free-kick.

“[Referee] John Beaton has to see it. It’s a simple decision and a free-kick for us.

“Five seconds later, Dundee get the foul and then it ends up in the back of our net.

“I don’t understand how he missed it as he has the best view on the pitch.

“It should have been a free-kick and possibly a yellow card. People will say I am making excuses but I can only call it as I see it.

“Thereafter we have to defend the free-kick better.

“We don’t deal with the cross into the box. We know the quality Charlie has but we don’t deal with it.”

Dundee boss Mark McGhee praised his players’ resilience after twice coming from behind.

He said: “It’s not the result we wanted but I think it could be a huge point at the end of the season.

“We deserved the point. I think we made it difficult for ourselves, going behind a couple of times, but we showed great resilience and great determination. It gives great hope going into the last six games.

“Charlie was ill last weekend, he had gastroenteritis. He took himself to the hospital at one point.

“He’d had an injury before that and hadn’t trained. So I didn’t really hold any hope he was going to take any part.

“But he came to see me, he wanted to be part of it, even though he felt he couldn’t go on – he would at least be among it and in the dressing room and helping the lads.”