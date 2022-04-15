Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink urges Burton to be ‘clinical’ after latest goalless draw

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink knows his Burton side need to be more clinical after chalking up their third 0-0 draw on the bounce away to Accrington Stanley.

The Brewers have not scored in five games but virtually secured their League One status by securing a point at the Wham Stadium.

Burton keeper Matej Kovar, on loan from Manchester United, had to be at his best to keep out efforts from Ethan Hamilton, Colby Bishop and Jay Rich-Bagheulou in the first half. After the break he denied Sean McConville and Jack Nolan in injury time.

Accrington keeper Toby Savin also played his part, denying Joe Powell and Oumar Niasse, when they were clean through in the second half.

“We had enough chances to win the game,” said Hasselbaink.

“In the first half they were the better side without creating a lot but in the second half we had three good chances, one-on-ones, and you have got to score those.

“We made the opportunities and I am disappointed we didn’t score.

“You look at our last three games and we could have won all of them, they were three really good performances, and we could have taken nine points instead of three.

“We need to be better in front of goal and we need to be more clinical, that’s something we need to improve on.

“The hardest thing in football is putting the ball in the back of the net, I know that, but we had the opportunities and you have to keep making them and eventually you will score.

“On the other side, three clean sheets means we have a platform to build on.”

Stanley boss John Coleman, whose side are safely in mid-table, admitted it wasn’t a game to get the fans going.

“It had the hallmarks of a testimonial or a pre-season friendly. We were comfortable in the first half but we didn’t trouble their keeper enough.

“We invited them into a game they should never have been in and they had a good go in the second half.

“I am pleased with a clean sheet but when you are in the ascendancy you have got to win games and it wouldn’t have taken much to score – put in that extra pass, a better cross, a better run, a better shot but we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough.

“When it gets like that the fans get non-plussed. The fans are looking to us to inspire them and we didn’t. We nearly sent them to sleep.

“We are miles better than that and we have to show it on Monday at Bolton.”