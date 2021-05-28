Joan Laporta: 'The new contract with Messi is going well, but it's not done'

By NewsChain Sport
14:34pm, Fri 28 May 2021
"The new contract with Messi is going well, but it's not done." Those are the words that president Joan Laporta used to describe the current state of affairs with the Argentine star. "We have to keep working on it but the relationship is a really good one and Messi loves Barça. We get the impression, all of us, that we are getting everything we need to ready so that Messi stays at Barça."

