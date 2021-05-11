Joe Kizzi goal gives play-off hopefuls Bromley victory at Wealdstone

Joe Kizzi scored the only goal (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:55pm, Tue 11 May 2021
Joe Kizzi scored the only goal as Bromley gave their play-off hopes a big boost with a 1-0 victory at National League strugglers Wealdstone

The visitors started brightly and had a good chance to take the lead midway through the first half when forward Michael Cheek was played in on goal, but Joseph Olowu made a crucial block to deny him.

Wealdstone nearly opened the scoring two minutes into the second half when Ashley Charles picked out Danny Parish but his header was narrowly off-target.

Bromley eventually broke the deadlock in the 60th minute when Kizzi bundled in from close range.

The hosts looked to hit back, with Sonny Blu Lo-Everton forcing a smart save from Mark Cousins in the 78th minute, but the visitors held on to move up to eighth.

