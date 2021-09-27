Joe Mattock a doubt as Rotherham face AFC Wimbledon

Joe Mattock is an injury doubt (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:01pm, Mon 27 Sep 2021
Rotherham could be without Joe Mattock for the home clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The defender suffered an Achilles injury during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Crewe.

Wes Harding misses out through suspension after his red card at the weekend.

Winger Mickel Miller is also unlikely to figure due to a hamstring problem.

The Dons will be without Ollie Palmer after the striker suffered a calf injury.

Palmer has undergone a scan and faces around a month on the sidelines.

Paul Kalambayi remains on the sidelines with a muscle injury which could keep him out for eight weeks.

But Paul Osew is close to returning after an ankle problem.

