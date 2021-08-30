Joe Quigley at the double as Yeovil earn first win of season against Aldershot

Joe Quigley scored twice as Yeovil won 2-1 at Aldershot (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:16pm, Mon 30 Aug 2021
A late Joe Quigley penalty ensured Yeovil claimed their first National League win of the season by beating Aldershot 2-1.

Yeovil took a 14th-minute lead when Quigley collected the ball and drove into the box before placing it into the back of the net.

After a spell of pressure, Aldershot grabbed the equaliser in the 75th minute when Corie Andrews turned home a Toby Edser cross.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute, with Quigley converting for his second goal of the game.

