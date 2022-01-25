Joel Nouble looking to build on Arbroath success after returning to Livingston

Joel Nouble believes the success he enjoyed on loan at Arbroath can help him hit the ground running at Livingston

Lions manager David Martindale signed the striker from Aldershot last summer and immediately farmed him out to cinch Championship minnows Arbroath to get experience of Scottish football.

Nouble, 26, became a cult hero in his six months at Gayfield as he scored five goals and led the line impressively to help the part-timers become surprise leaders of the second tier.

Having returned to his parent club as planned this month, the forward – who could make his league debut away to Rangers on Wednesday – now feels ready to make an impact in the top flight.

Nouble said: “Obviously I’ve been in here training even when I was playing for Arbroath but now I feel like I’m really part of the team. It is a new level, a new standard, but I’m coming in with games under my belt and confidence. I did well at Arbroath so I’m not coming here with low confidence. I’ve got match fitness so I’m ready to go and here to do well

“I feel like I’m a better player after my time at Arbroath. Since I came to Scotland, I feel fitter and stronger. Off the field, I feel things like diet and gym programmes have helped me.

“I don’t think the loan could have gone any better. I’ve had a great experience. I think the whole country except from a few teams is supporting Arbroath. Hopefully Arbroath are in the Premiership with us next season. The story behind it is unbelievable.”

Nouble admits he was sad to leave Arbroath at a time when they could be on the brink of history, but he is looking forward to his crack at the Premiership.

He said: “There were mixed emotions about leaving Arbroath because my loan there couldn’t have gone any better. But I signed for Livingston and my main aim at the end of the loan was to get games for Livingston.”

Since moving north last summer, Nouble has already worked under two of the most colourful characters in Scottish football in Arbroath manager Dick Campbell and Livi boss Martindale.

He said: “Dick and Davie have been wonderful but I don’t think I’ll ever come across characters like those two! Meeting Dick was different, with his stories and team-talks and everything, but because I’ve had Dick as a manager, I think I’ll be alright with Davie. It feels like an easy transition.”