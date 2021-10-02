John Coleman finds ‘right formula’ as Accrington seal win over Ipswich

John Coleman admits he came up with the “right formula” to get one over his long-time friend Paul Cook as Accrington won 2-1 against Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys came to the Wham Stadium in buoyant mood following a 6-0 Sky Bet League One win over Doncaster in midweek.

Stanley had suffered a 5-1 loss at Oxford but Harry Pell’s 79th-minute winner ended their four-game winless run.

Accrington boss Coleman said: “I was delighted with the way they played. They had one chance in the first half and scored and we thought it was a foul in the build-up to their goal.

“We said to the lads at half-time they had to be more of a threat going forward and we scored a good goal to get back level while our keeper didn’t really have a save to make.

“Then Harry was in the right place at the right time for the winner. We changed the formation and came up with the right formula. You don’t always get it right but today we did.

“We have conceded stupid goals recently but we were tight at the back with Seamus Conneely and David Morgan outstanding, and giving us a solid base in midfield. I also have to mention Ethan Hamilton who was superb.

“This win is a small step for us but we have been good at home this season.”

There was only one shot on target in the first half and that was Ipswich’s goal.

Bersant Celina sent Macauley Bonne clean through on 38 minutes and the striker stroked the ball past keeper Toby Savin.

Stanley equalised on 50 minutes when Yeboah Amankwah’s ball into the box was flicked on by Pell into the path of Colby Bishop and he turned and fired the ball low past Vaclav Hladky.

The Reds celebrated the winner 11 minutes from time when Sean McConville’s ball into the box found midfielder Pell and he rifled the ball home.

Cook, a former Accrington player and manager, was frustrated as his side’s three-game unbeaten run came to an end.

“I am disappointed, we never looked in control of the game and never got into the game and that’s what hurts the most,” said the Ipswich boss.

“I never saw this coming, I came here expecting us to play well but I didn’t enjoy watching us play.

“We lost our battles, ones I didn’t expect us to lose, and they were hungry, they were on the front foot and covered every blade of grass.

“We are screaming for consistency. We wanted to keep our momentum, we were three games unbeaten and hadn’t conceded a lot of goals, but we took a step back.

“There wasn’t a lot of chances in the game, it wasn’t a great spectacle, but Accrington deserved to win.”