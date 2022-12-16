John Eustace not getting carried away after Birmingham’s win over Reading

Birmingham head coach John Eustace is not getting carried away after Blues’ 3-2 victory against Reading.

Troy Deeney opened the scoring after only 56 seconds when Mamadou Loum failed to clear a Juninho Bacuna cross allowing the former Watford man to volley home from close range.

Deeney doubled his goal tally for the evening in the 22nd minute when he blasted home a penalty after he was fouled by Naby Sarr inside the area.

Blues continued to be ruthless in front of goal in the opening period and found themselves 3-0 up in the 35th minute after Tahith Chong rounded Joe Lumley following a quick free-kick from Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri.

However, Paul Ince’s’ Royals showed some fight in the second half and got a goal back in the 82nd minute when Lucas Joao headed home from close range following a great stop from John Ruddy on Jeff Hendrick.

Reading got another goal back four minutes into stoppage time when Tom Ince’s long-range effort found its way into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Eustace was very pleased with the win but did not believe his side were at their best.

He said: “I’m delighted to get the three points against a very good and experienced Reading team who before the game were eighth in the league.

“It wasn’t the best game we’ve played but we were very clinical which is pleasing, but then at times in the first half we had to rely on big John Ruddy to keep them out, but that’s what he’s there for as he’s a top goalkeeper.”

The Blues’ boss was quick to praise club captain Deeney after his impressive performance.

He added: “His performance today was one of many good performances and I’m delighted he got two goals as that’s very important, and his all-round game was fantastic and he really led by example.

“Troy’s a true leader, he’s been fantastic since I’ve come in.

“He’s loved by the fans and he’s Mr Birmingham City.”

Reading manager Paul Ince felt mistakes is what ultimately cost his side.

He said: “It’s always a tough place to come to on a Friday night and you can’t be conceding goals after 30 seconds it’s pure madness as you can’t give yourself a foothold in the game.

“Mistakes is what it boils down to and it wasn’t just one mistake it was one after the other, especially the first goal.

“When I look at the three goals it’s not the fact, they cut us open, it was just three mistakes and that’s the frustrating and annoying part.”

Ince was also quick to find the positives as Tom Ince and Joao bagged their fifth league goals of the season.

He added: “If someone said to me, you’re going to score two away I’d expect to win it especially after last game’s clean sheet against Coventry, but if you make schoolboy mistakes like we did today you’re always going to struggle to win games.

“To be fair we won the second half 2-0 but it’s not good enough and I said to them after the game you can’t keep on making mistakes as you will get punished at any level.”