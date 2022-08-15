15 August 2022

John Eustace to check on Jordan Graham for Birmingham’s game with Watford

Birmingham boss John Eustace will assess Jordan Graham’s fitness ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash against Watford.

Winger Graham missed Blues’ 1-0 loss at Cardiff after suffering a knee injury, although Eustace is optimistic about a quick recovery.

Speculation continues, meanwhile, about midfielder Ryan Woods’ Birmingham future.

Woods was not involved in the Cardiff game and was replaced by academy prospect Alfie Chang amid growing speculation about a move from St Andrew’s to Hull City.

Third-placed Watford will hope that Tom Cleverley is available following his half-time exit during the Hornets’ victory over Burnley.

Cleverley scored the game’s only goal, but was then forced off after suffering a calf injury.

A definite absentee will be Watford full-back Hassane Kamara, who received a straight red card in the Burnley game and must now serve an automatic suspension.

But new signing Hamza Choudhury is set to make his away debut after impressing against the Clarets following his arrival from Leicester.

