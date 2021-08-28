John McAtee gives Grimsby opening National League win over Weymouth
17:25pm, Sat 28 Aug 2021
John McAtee’s second-half goal gave Grimsby a 1-0 win over Weymouth in their National League opener.
Grimsby dominated the first half and McAtee had an early chance but sent his shot over the crossbar.
Shortly before half-time McAtee threaded the ball through to Erico Sousa but the Portuguese could not find the finish.
But with 15 minutes remaining McAtee was slipped in by Lenell John-Lewis and slotted the ball past Weymouth keeper Ross Fitzsimons.