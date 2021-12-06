06 December 2021

John McGreal takes interim charge of Ipswich after Paul Cook sacking

By NewsChain Sport
06 December 2021

John McGreal has been placed in interim charge of Ipswich following the departure of Paul Cook on Saturday.

Cook was sacked in the wake of Town’s goalless draw at home to Sky Bet League Two Barrow in the FA Cup.

The club also confirmed that Gary Roberts, Franny Jeffers, Ian Craney and John Keeley have left their roles at Portman Road.

McGreal will be assisted by Rene Gilmartin, with under-23s coach Kieron Dyer and head of academy goalkeeping Carl Pentney also in the dugout.

Ipswich, who are 11th in League One, face Charlton at The Valley on Tuesday night.

