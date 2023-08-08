John Mousinho hails ‘fan favourite’ Kusini Yengi after brace in Pompey victory

John Mousinho says Kusini Yengi is quickly becoming a “fan favourite” as he netted a brace as Portsmouth progressed 3-1 in the Carabao Cup first round.

His double alongside a Zak Swanson strike saw Pompey overcome Sky Bet League Two opponents Forest Green at The Bolt New Lawn.

“He’s quickly becoming a fan favourite and overall I’m really pleased with Kasini, especially his physical presence up front,” said the Pompey boss.

“He probably had four or five good chances, one in the first half which I think he’ll be upset he hasn’t put away, and a brilliant save from his header.

“His work rate, how he held the ball up, and ultimately putting the ball into the back of the net means really good things for him.

Rovers took the lead through Tyrese Omotoye’s first goal for the club but they failed to capitalise on their lead as League One club Pompey replied with three unanswered goals.

Australian forward Yengi bundled home an equaliser following an Anthony Scully corner before the break.

The turnaround was complete as Swanson gave the visitors the lead as he fired past Searle from a tight angle down Pompey’s right side.

Yengi added Pompey’s third from the penalty as Kamara was upended by Rovers full-back Jamie Robson.

Forest Green head coach David Horseman said: “We gave a really strong League One team a good game, we managed to look at some players we haven’t seen in the building yet.

“The goals were really soft, but we’ll pick those up. For 60 minutes, we looked a really good team.

“There’s a lot to work with and hopefully people around the ground notice how much progress we’re making in such a short space of time.

“I’m pleased for Tyrese because he’s put in a lot of work but things aren’t quite going for us at the moment.”