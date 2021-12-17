Johnnie Jackson appointed permanent boss at Charlton after impressive run
Johnnie Jackson has vowed to extend his extraordinary start at Charlton after being confirmed as the club’s new manager on a permanent basis.
Jackson has led the Addicks to seven wins in 10 games since he took over from Nigel Adkins in October – the most successful start by any manager in the club’s history.
Jackson told Charlton TV: “The players and the staff have bought into what I am trying to do and they have helped facilitate results.
“I believe in everyone around me, I know that they are first class and will take the club forward.”
Charlton were mired in the relegation zone when Jackson was appointed on a temporary basis, immediately sparking the revival by leading them to a 1-0 win at Sunderland in his first match in charge.
The 39-year-old, whose side currently sit in 11th place in the table, has signed a contract which will automatically renew at the end of each of the next two seasons.
Jackson spoke of his pride at landing the role with a club for whom he played 279 games and scored 55 league goals.
He said: “I’m very pleased and very proud this morning. I have a special relationship with this football club, it is coming on 12 years now.
“I’ve been through some emotional times, highs and lows, which mould you into a certain character and this is the culmination of the story.
“From the moment I came here I had a special relationship with the supporters and the club and that has only grown over the years, through the good times and through the bad.”
