Jon Dahl Tomasson relieved after Blackburn hold off Bristol City onslaught

Jon Dahl Tomasson saluted his Blackburn side for “digging in” to secure a 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Rovers were in control after Arnor Sigurdsson’s first goal since October finished off a well-worked 35th-minute move, and Scott Wharton’s second-half header from his brother Adam’s delivery put Rovers two up.

But City fought back and after Mark Sykes slotted home on the hour they dominated proceedings but could not find a way past the outstanding Leo Wahlstedt.

Blackburn move up to eighth and Tomasson was pleased despite admitting it was not his side’s best performance.

He said: “I think the first half we weren’t brave enough. We turned a lot of opportunities down to play forward.

“I know that Bristol were defending really well and kept the pitch compact but we should have played more forward.

“We scored an excellent goal. An extremely clinical finish, what we’ve been missing in the last weeks.

“It was a great goal and a great pass that hurt. We spoke at half-time that we need to do that more. Don’t turn those passes down.

“I think we started extremely well in the second half, scored a well-worked corner. Great to see the whole Wharton family, not only the two boys involved in that goal but also the whole family in the stand.

“When we conceded that goal, it gets a bit nervous and you can see the squad is a bit stretched. The boys were digging in. When you’re not playing that well, it’s always great to get three points.”

Bristol City are winless in four but Liam Manning said they should have taken something from the encounter.

He said: “Obviously the (first) goal knocked us a bit. We got a little emotional after that, felt sorry for ourselves.

“Then to be fair, disappointing to concede off a corner. Subs came on, we scored straight away and I thought actually the last 25-30 showed what we need to be about which is that fight, togetherness, that spirit, intensity in how we work. Just gave ourselves too big a challenge to overcome.

“I think the scoreline takes away some of the context in terms of whether they become a little more passive because they were two ahead.

“I think overall if you were to go on chances, there wasn’t a lot in it for me in terms of areas we got into, chances we created, shots on goal were quite similar, if not we had more on target I believe.

“So yes, I’m always going to sit here and say maybe we should get something out of the game.”