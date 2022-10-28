Jonny Evans could feature for Leicester against Manchester City
Jonny Evans could be available for Leicester’s clash with Manchester City.
The defender has been battling a calf injury and will be assessed ahead of Saturday.
Wilfred Ndidi has also returned to training after a hamstring problem but Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are out.
Manchester City have an injury doubt over star striker Erling Haaland.
The Norwegian, who has 22 goals in 15 games for City this term, was taken off at half-time against former club Borussia Dortmund in midweek, having suffered with an illness and taken a knock to his ankle.
Joao Cancelo is said to be fit after also being taken off, but Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker remain out.
Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Vestergaard, Faes, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Carson, Cancelo, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gomez, Ake, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez, Palmer, Silva, Haaland, Alvarez.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox