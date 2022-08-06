06 August 2022

Jordan Maguire-Drew snatches Grimsby a point against Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
06 August 2022

Grimsby snatched a late equaliser to pick up their first point back in the Football League with a 1-1 draw against Northampton at Blundell Park.

Northampton winger Sam Hoskins opened the scoring with his third goal in two games and it looked as though that 74th-minute strike would spoil the homecoming party.

However, less than a minute after coming off the bench, substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew turned home to earn Grimsby a share of the spoils.

Chances were few and far between in the first half, with Mitch Pinnock closest to breaking the deadlock with a right-footed drive.

At the other end, Grimsby were mainly restricted to half-chances as Gavan Holohan set his sights from distance, twice, and Luke Waterfall prodded wide.

Brendan Kiernan tested Northampton goalkeeper Lee Burge with a dipping volley in the second half, before team-mate Kieran Green passed up a golden headed chance.

Grimsby might have been made to rue that when Hoskins fired into the bottom corner, but Maguire-Drew came off the bench to have the final say.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

US actress Anne Heche reportedly in critical condition after car crashes into LA apartment block

world news

People encouraged to snitch on neighbours who flout hosepipe ban

news

Royal family wish Meghan Markle happy birthday as she turns 41

world news