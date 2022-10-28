Jordan Williams could return when Barnsley host Forest Green
Jordan Williams could return when Barnsley face Forest Green.
The defender has missed the Tykes’ last three games with a hamstring injury but may return on Saturday.
Michael Duff could make changes following the 1-0 defeat at Lincoln on Tuesday.
Jack Aitchison, who came off the bench, is pushing to start while Nicky Cadden is set to face his former club.
Reece Brown and David Davis remain out for Forest Green.
Brown has a serious hamstring injury while Davis is battling a knee problem.
Striker Matty Stevens is a long-term absentee with a knee injury and centre-back Udoka Godwin-Malife is also sidelined.
Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema is back from injury having returned from Stamford Bridge following his rehab.
