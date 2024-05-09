Jorginho out to win silverware with Arsenal after extending contract

Jorginho has his eyes firmly set on winning silverware at Arsenal after signing a new deal with the club.

The 32-year-old Italy midfielder joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea in January 2023 and has become a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s Premier League title-chasing squad.

Jorginho has made 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season and scored his only goal in a Champions League win over Lens.

Arteta has hailed the experience and know-how of a man who has won the Champions League, Europa League and European Championships – and now Jorginho wants a taste of trophies at Arsenal.

Asked for his hopes on the future after agreeing a new, short-term deal he replied: “Win as much as I can, enjoy the moment because that’s really important for me.

“Because if you are somewhere where you are not enjoying it, or you are not happy, then it’s difficult. So moving forward is trying to be here, happy and achieving as much as we can.

“I’m really, really happy to stay, because it’s a privilege to be a part of this family. My family is happy, we are really well settled and I feel that I have more to do.”

The PA news agency understands Arsenal moved to open talks with Jorginho earlier this year after the threshold of games played to trigger an automatic extension to his deal could no longer be met.

“We’re delighted that Jorgi has signed a new contract with us,” said Arteta.

“Jorgi is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch.

“We’re very pleased that Jorgi and his family have committed with us and we’re all excited to continue this journey together.”