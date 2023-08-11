Jose Cifuentes set for full Rangers debut against Livingston

Jose Cifuentes will make his first Rangers start against Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday after a European cameo in midweek.

The 24-year-old Ecuador international signed a four-year contract from Los Angeles FC last week and is the most recent of nine new Michael Beale recruits.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in the shock 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock in the cinch Premiership opener at Rugby Park last weekend but came on for Ryan Jack in the 77th minute of the 2-1 Champions League third qualifying round first-leg win over Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The Gers boss has seen enough to give Cifuentes a start against the Lions.

He said: “He is playing tomorrow.

“He is a prime example, he didn’t get in until late on the previous Thursday, a bit of jet lag but I wanted him to be on the bench just to see Scottish football.

“There’s eight substitutes, let’s just get him there so he can understand the environment.

“He has just only moved into his new place the last couple of days so he is in and out of a hotel.

“I thought he was quite good when he came on the other night in a small glimpse but now I think he is ready.

“He has been playing since January. He knows his team-mates, there is ever such a small language barrier because he speaks decent enough English and he is ready to go now and I am looking forward to watching him tomorrow.”