29 July 2022

Josh Davison primed for AFC Wimbledon debut against Gillingham

By NewsChain Sport
29 July 2022

Josh Davison will be primed for his AFC Wimbledon debut in Saturday’s League Two clash with Gillingham.

Striker Davison has arrived at AFC Wimbledon from Charlton on a permanent deal, in a busy summer of transfer activity for boss Johnnie Jackson.

Free-transfer recruits Alex Pearce and Chris Gunter should also be in the mix to feature this weekend.

Brentford loan midfielder Paris Maghoma will be pushing for inclusion too.

Gillingham’s summer signing Ashley Maynard-Brewer is out of action until December after an operation to fix a dislocated shoulder.

The Charlton loan goalkeeper will have to wait for his Gills bow, having arrived to some acclaim.

Gillingham have since brought in Crawley stopper Glenn Morris on a six-month loan as cover.

Neil Harris has brought in a clutch of summer recruits ahead of his first full season in charge of the club.

