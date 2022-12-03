Josh Mullin at the double for Ayr
Two goals from Josh Mullin in a 2-0 win over Raith kept Ayr a point clear at the top of the Scottish Championship.
Ayr created the best chances throughout the match and took the lead in the 31st minute when Logan Chalmers beat two players out on the left and sent in a low cross that was tapped in by Mullin at the far post.
Mullin came close to adding a second in the 62nd minute when his deflected effort was saved, but he did not have to wait long for the goal to come, heading in Dipo Akinyemi’s cross eight minutes later.
Ayr stay just ahead of Dundee, with Queen’s Park a further point behind in third.
