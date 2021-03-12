Juan Antonio Pizzi’s moment of glory vs Atletico Madrid

24 years ago today, on March 12 of 1997, the Camp Nou was witness to an epic comeback against Atlético Madrid in the return leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. Atletico Madrid had taken a 0-3 lead only to see the Blaugrana battle back to a 5-4 victory. Barça’s manager was Bobby Robson and the great Brazilian forward, Ronaldo, led the herculean and totally unexpected comeback. The Argentinian forward, Juan Antonio Pizzi, on the 82 minute, culminated Barça’s comeback. The goal prompted Joaquim Maria Puyal to famously belt out “Pizzi, sos Macanudo!” over the radio. The Camp Nou exploded with delight as the team had completed one of the most epic comebacks in Club history.