29 January 2022

Jude Arthurs goal sinks Magpies and keeps Bromley’s promotion push on course

By NewsChain Sport
29 January 2022

Bromley climbed to third in the Vanarama National League after beating Notts County 1-0 at Hayes Lane.

The Magpies saw an early effort from Ruben Rodrigues hit the post but it was the Ravens who broke the deadlock just before the break.

In first-half stoppage time, Jude Arthurs stabbed the ball in from a goalmouth scramble, the midfielder making it two in as many games after also scoring late in the win at Grimsby.

Bromley, chasing a fourth successive league win, saw Corey Whitely go close during the second half when his shot clipped the outside of the post, before closing out another important result to sit just a point behind leaders Stockport.

