Julen Lopetegui silent on transfer talk as Wolves linked with Pablo Sarabia

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui refused to discuss any incoming transfers as he remained cautious over new arrivals.

The head coach shut down any talk of signings ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup replay with Liverpool.

Paris St Germain head coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia is poised to move to the Premier League, with Molineux his expected destination.

Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes is also a target, with Wolves having already signed Matheus Cunha on an initial loan from Atletico Madrid.

“We will see, it’s true we have interest in some players but when they are here and our players we can talk about them, not before,” said Lopetegui.

“I want to put the focus on our players. We don’t want to waste energy on other things. We will talk only about our players.”

No deals are imminent ahead of the third-round replay with Liverpool at Molineux.

Wolves were furious after Toti Gomes’ goal was ruled out for a controversial offside in the 2-2 draw at Anfield, with the club writing to referees’ chief Howard Webb to ask for an explanation.

Diego Costa could return to the squad after missing Saturday’s Premier League victory over West Ham while Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin) and Pedro Neto (ankle) are out.

“Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world,” added Lopetegui. “The quality of his (Jurgen Klopp) players, the coach, his history.

“I’m sure they’re going to come here and look to do a big match. We have to be ready to overcome them.

“The FA Cup is going to be an important aim for them – us too – we have to fight to overcome one of the best teams in the world.

“It’s more or less the same (how Wolves deal with Liverpool following the original draw), maybe they can change something but we only focus on what we want to do.

“When you play every three days it’s not a lot of time to prepare so you have to balance the time to be able to work with the team.”