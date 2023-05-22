22 May 2023

Juventus docked 10 points with immediate effect over transfer irregularities

By NewsChain Sport
22 May 2023

Juventus have been docked 10 points by the Italian football federation for irregularities in the club’s accounting.

The Serie A side were initially hit with a 15-point sanction in January but the penalty was rescinded after an appeal.

The federation has now moved to issue a new punishment after the federal court of appeal intervened, meaning the club could miss out on European football next season.

