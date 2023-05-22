Juventus docked 10 points with immediate effect over transfer irregularities
Juventus have been docked 10 points by the Italian football federation for irregularities in the club’s accounting.
The Serie A side were initially hit with a 15-point sanction in January but the penalty was rescinded after an appeal.
The federation has now moved to issue a new punishment after the federal court of appeal intervened, meaning the club could miss out on European football next season.
