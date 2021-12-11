Kabongo Tshimanga heaps more woe on Grimsby as Chesterfield win again
Grimsby’s slide down the Vanarama National League table continued following a 1-0 home defeat by leaders Chesterfield.
Kabongo Tshimanga scored the only goal six minutes from the end to condemn the Mariners to a seventh defeat in their last eight matches.
The Spireites have lost just once so far in the league this season and arrived at Blundell Park on a high their FA Cup success over Salford, which earned them a third-round tie against Chelsea.
It was goalless after a first half in which Harry Clifton went close to scoring for the hosts with a header and goalkeeper Max Crocombe saved well from James Kellermann just before the break.
The breakthrough came on 84 minutes when Kellermann’s free-kick was nodded on by Fraser Kerr and Tshimanga lashed the ball into the net from close range.
