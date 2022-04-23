Karlan Grant misses last-gasp penalty as West Brom held in Coventry stalemate

Karlan Grant’s last-gasp penalty was saved as any lingering hopes of making the Sky Bet Championship play-offs mathematically ended for both West Brom and Coventry as they played out a goalless draw at The Hawthorns.

Grant’s spot-kick was parried by goalkeeper Ben Wilson to end an otherwise poor game where Coventry looked the more likely scorers.

Viktor Gyokeres, Jamie Allen twice, Ben Sheaf and Martyn Waghorn missed chances for the visitors, while West Brom’s Grant and Matt Clarke were guilty of wasting their best opportunities in open play.

The Sky Blues are 11th and their only hope of making the play-offs would have been if the five teams immediately above them lost their remaining two games and they won both of theirs, with a major turnaround in goal difference.

But two of those teams – QPR and Sheffield United – play each other on Friday, April 29 at Loftus Road.

Albion, who dropped to 13th as a result, created the first chance. Semi Ajayi galloped down the right and beat his marker before crossing the ball low to the far post but Conor Townsend elected to cross it rather than shoot and his delivery was headed away by Dom Hyam.

Coventry responded with a breakaway by Callum O’Hare, who ran from halfway before teeing up Allen to curl his effort wide from just inside the box.

Albion should really have taken the lead in the 28th minute.

A through ball beat Coventry’s back line allowing Grant to race through and goalkeeper Ben Wilson’s initial reluctance to narrow the angle gave the 15-goal striker more time, but he miskicked an attempted lob, allowing the relieved shotstopper a simple catch.

Coventry wasted an opportunity in time added on at the end of what was a generally poor quality first half.

Gyokeres blazed a chance high and wide after exchanging passes with O’Hare on the edge of the box.

Albion forced the first save of the game in the 48th minute when Clarke’s header from Adam Reach’s corner was pushed away by Wilson.

Grant flashed a rising shot well over the crossbar from the edge of the box after Coventry partly cleared a corner as the breakthrough continued to be elusive.

The Sky Blues missed a great chance to take the lead after 67 minutes when Allen headed wide from Ian Maatsen’s cross.

Mark Robins’ side then went close three times in quick succession.

Substitute Martyn Waghorn curled a free-kick inches wide, Gyokeres saw a tight angled low drive held by goalkeeper David Button before Sheaf wriggled through only for Button to make a comfortable stop.

At the other end, Andy Carroll skied over a Matt Phillips corner after sliding in at the far post.

Grant had the chance to give Albion victory with the last kick, six minutes into stoppage-time, but his drilled penalty – after substitute Callum Robinson fell under a challenge from Michael Rose – was saved by Wilson diving to his right.