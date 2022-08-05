Karlan Grant should shake off niggle before West Brom welcome Watford
Karlan Grant is expected to be fit when West Brom host Watford.
Grant is carrying a minor niggle but is expected to shake it off in time for Monday night.
Callum Robinson is back in training after a dead leg but the Hawthorns clash might come too soon.
Okay Yokuslu is in contention having impressed in training despite a lack of minutes since rejoining the Baggies.
Mario Gaspar could be handed a debut for Watford.
The Spanish defender is available for selection after signing as a free agent last week.
Midfielder Imran Louza is stepping up his recovery from a knee injury.
But boss Rob Edwards said there are no new injury worries in the squad.
