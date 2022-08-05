05 August 2022

Karlan Grant should shake off niggle before West Brom welcome Watford

By NewsChain Sport
05 August 2022

Karlan Grant is expected to be fit when West Brom host Watford.

Grant is carrying a minor niggle but is expected to shake it off in time for Monday night.

Callum Robinson is back in training after a dead leg but the Hawthorns clash might come too soon.

Okay Yokuslu is in contention having impressed in training despite a lack of minutes since rejoining the Baggies.

Mario Gaspar could be handed a debut for Watford.

The Spanish defender is available for selection after signing as a free agent last week.

Midfielder Imran Louza is stepping up his recovery from a knee injury.

But boss Rob Edwards said there are no new injury worries in the squad.

