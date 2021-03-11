Kayden Jackson pushing for Ipswich start against Plymouth

Kayden Jackson has been welcomed back into the fold by new Ipswich boss Paul Cook
Kayden Jackson has been welcomed back into the fold by new Ipswich boss Paul Cook (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:26pm, Thu 11 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook could make changes when Plymouth travel to Portman Road on Saturday.

The new boss has promised more minutes to Kayden Jackson after two cameos off the bench in recent Sky Bet League One fixtures and is still assessing his squad.

Forward Oli Hawkins is closing in on a return after completing rehabilitation on a knee injury but Tristan Nydam’s absence continues after ankle problems during the last two years.

Cole Skuse is back in training after knee surgery in October, but Kane Vincent-Young and Jon Nolan (both knee) are unavailable.

Plymouth remain without several players as Ryan Lowe’s side look to end a slump of three defeats in a row this month.

Crystal Palace loanee Sam Woods serves the final-match of his three-game ban after being sent off on his full debut.

He joins fellow defender Gary Sawyer (ankle) on the sidelines, although the captain is back in training after a lengthy spell out.

Midfielder George Cooper is expected to miss the remainder of the season after knee surgery in January.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Ipswich

Preview

PA