12 July 2022

Kayleigh Green signs new one-year contract with Brighton

By NewsChain Sport
12 July 2022

Wales international Kayleigh Green has signed a new one-year contract with Brighton which will keep her at the club for a fifth season.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who began her career at Cardiff, joined the Seagulls from Yeovil in 2018 and has made 85 appearances for the club since.

Manager Hope Powell said: “Kayleigh has been a really important figure for us since she joined, bringing a lot of experience and know-how as we’ve established ourselves in the WSL.”

