Keith Watson signs new one-year contract with Ross County

Ross County’s Keith Watson has extended his stay
Ross County’s Keith Watson has extended his stay (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:46pm, Mon 07 Jun 2021
Defender Keith Watson has extended his stay at Ross County with a new one-year contract.

The former Dundee United player has made 82 appearances for the Staggies.

“I am delighted to be here for another season,” Watson told the club’s official website. “It’s a place where I have been happy for a number of seasons now and I am really looking forward to what lies ahead. This is an exciting new chapter for us all.”

New manager Malky Mackay added: “Keith is an experienced player that brings many attributes to the club. He is respected in the dressing room, reliable, and consistent on and off the field.

“In short, very professional, and someone that younger players can look up to and learn from.”

