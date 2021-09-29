Kevin O’Hara strikes to earn Dunfermline draw against Raith

Dunfermline are yet to win (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:05pm, Wed 29 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Kevin O’Hara came off the bench to secure winless Dunfermline a 1-1 draw against Raith in the Fife derby.

The substitute struck 11 minutes from time to cancel out Dario Zanatta’s opener.

Zanatta put Raith into the lead in the 11th minute, firing a low shot past Owain Fon Williams for his fourth goal in six games.

Zanatta had an effort deflected over and Reghan Tumilty was denied by Fon Williams.

Craig Wighton had a goal ruled out for offside for Dunfermline before O’Hara converted Josh Edwards’ cross.

Fon Williams ensured Dunfermline secured a point with a fine save to deny Matej Poplatnik late on.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA