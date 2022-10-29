Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich didn’t control their emotion in eight-goal thriller

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna felt his side struggled to control their emotions as they twice relinquished two-goal leads in an exhilarating 4-4 draw at Charlton.

The Tractor Boys looked set to leapfrog Plymouth at the top of the League One table after twice scoring in second-half stoppage time to restore a two-goal advantage.

But amazingly the hosts clawed their way back with George Dobson heading home an equaliser in the ninth minute of added time.

“It’s hard to verbalise the feelings at the moment, it was such a rollercoaster of a game,” said McKenna. “There’s obviously a lot of anger and frustration in the dressing room over the manner of the goals we’ve conceded.

“That’s how it should be but we also, at the right time, have to reflect on the good things in the game – coming again to another big stadium against a good team and dominating.

“We’d put ourselves in a position at 96 minutes that we have to go on and win the game. It wasn’t a lack of concentration and certainly not sloppiness – just a bit of a lack of control of our emotions, to handle those last couple of moments well, not give away free-kicks, defend our set-plays properly, hold our high line in free play and keep the ball out of our box.

“We didn’t manage to get our details right. It’s frustrating but it’s also a human game. If we could do the last three minutes again I’m sure we would see them out without too many problems. In the heat of the moment it is hard.”

George Edmundson had put the Tractor Boys ahead moments before the break, powering in a corner by Leif Davis and Tyreece John-Jules extended their advantage in the 52nd minute.

Charlton manager Ben Garner was sent off by referee Josh Smith for his reaction to Ipswich being awarded an attacking free-kick – feeling Dobson made a fair challenge on Dominic Ball.

In his absence from the touchline, the Addicks scored twice as first Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and then Albie Morgan followed up after Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton only partially parried shots.

Ipswich looked like they had the contest wrapped up with a quick-fire double in stoppage time through Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy.

But there was more drama to come as Terrell Thomas bundled in from close range before Dobson’s header dropped into the Town net.

Garner said: “I’m so proud of the players. To come back from two down once is amazing – to do it twice in the same game, in stoppage time, shows the character and team spirit that is growing.

“They are the strongest team in the division and we went toe to toe with them for long periods and were better than them for long periods of the game.

“It shows how good we can be. The atmosphere second half was unbelievable, it really was.”

On his dismissal, Garner added: “Everyone in the stadium can see Dobbo has got the ball for the free-kick. To cap it off, he’s offside from the cross. We get two players booked from it and I got sent off – from the referee getting a decision completely wrong.

“They need to look at themselves. It was like being back at school with the fourth official, every time I tried to speak to him it was like a kid saying he’s going to tell his mum about you. Just stand up and have a conversation.

“It’s probably a ban and a fine. I don’t know, I’ve never been sent off before. I don’t want that to overshadow what was such an incredible team effort and incredible atmosphere here this afternoon.”