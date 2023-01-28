Kieran McKenna ‘proud’ of Ipswich following FA Cup draw with Burnley

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said he was “proud” of his players and “proud” of the club following their 0-0 FA Cup fourth-round draw against Championship leaders Burnley.

And Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was glad to have come through the game without being defeated and looked forward to the replay at Turf Moor.

Town were on the front foot early on and nearly took the lead when George Hirst just failed to hit the target following a cross from Kayden Jackson and Marcus Harness struck the top of the bar.

Tricky footwork by Darko Churlinov led to him cutting the ball back to Jay Rodriguez and his shot was blocked by Janoi Doncien while at the other end a cross-cum-shot by Jackson was deflected and tipped over the bar by Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Vaclav Hladky had to be alert on two occasions when he first tipped an effort from Nathan Tella over the bar and then beat a shot away from Rodriguez.

Anass Zaroury’s fierce shot was deflected wide in the 77th minute and Hladky tipped the resultant corner over the bar while Conor Chaplin’s shot was tipped onto the bar by Peacock-Farrell but neither side were able to find a winner in front of a bumper 25,420 crowd.

McKenna said: “I am proud of the players, proud of the club, I thought it was a fantastic crowd, good atmosphere, a really intense performance by the team, the whole squad contributed and played a part.

“It was a difficult game, it was a good game in some ways from a coaching point of view and it was a challenge.

“Both teams were pressing really high, both teams were aggressive and both teams looking to play but neither gave too many chances to the other team to build a rhythm.

“Not obviously a great game in terms of lots and lots of clear-cut chances either way but a game that we should be proud of the efforts of the players and the club really.

“I thought there was a lot of things that we can take from it and a lot of things we can learn from it and I think we will be stronger from the experience of the game and stronger from going up to Turf Moor and playing them at their place.

“It will be an experience and a challenge that we will learn from.”

Kompany said: “I am probably one of the few managers who’s not disappointed that we have a replay. It’s a tough away game and it was always going to be a tough game and we get to take the game back to Turf Moor and I think we have a squad of players that are dying to prove themselves so it’s not as bad a thing for us.

“I usually like to watch the game back but I did not have the feeling that it was a ‘clean’ game ever for anyone.

“It was well battled, well fought but probably to our standards we usually come out with the ball a bit more in duels and on second balls we are usually a bit more compact, a little bit more aggressive but it’s normal, you integrate a few new players here and there.

“We grew a little bit into game but in the end it was never a ‘clear’ game so I think the result looks fair.

“I am usually never happy when we don’t win but I’m happy to take it back to Turf Moor.”

And he added: “I have travelled all over England and this (Portman Road) is a special place and on a winter night it’s a good result.

“I’ve never known anyone to do well in the cup in these type of games, in these type of moments so it’s a good result for us.”