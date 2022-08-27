Kieran McKenna questions referee decision as Ipswich draw with Barnsley

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was hugely critical of referee Stephen Martin following his side’s 2-2 draw with Barnsley.

A stunning free-kick from 25 yards by Town’s Conor Chaplin was cancelled out by Jack Aitchison’s header but Sam Morsy got the Tractor Boys back in front only for Callum Styles to deny them the three points.

But McKenna admitted it was a “frustrating day” for his team and the decision of the referee cost them a third goal when Marcus Harness was adjudged to have fouled Mads Andersen in the penalty area.

He said: “Yes, frustrating. I think it’s obvious what the main frustration is about, it is the decision of the referee which cost us the game.

“It was a clear goal, we lose the two points on a decision that was really poor.

“I thought the referee was much too keen to get involved in the game, wanted to be involved, wanted to make big decisions all the time.”

Chaplin broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when he rifled the ball past a helpless Brad Collins after Wes Burns was fouled by Luca Connell.

But Barnsley hit back six minutes later when Aitchison headed home following a cross from Connell.

Town took the lead in the 70th minute when Morsy’s late run into the penalty area led to him latching onto a pinpoint cross from Burns.

Harness had the ball in the back of the net moments later but he was adjudged to have fouled Andersen.

Barnsley responded in the 75th minute when Styles headed home from a Connell corner.

Luke Woolfenden’s header struck the post while Collins had to dive full length to deny Kane Vincent-Young’s diving header in the closing stages.

McKenna added: “I thought it was a really good game between two teams played in the right spirit and needed to be refereed a better way to make the game flow.

“I think it’s the first time I have spoken about the quality of the referee.

“I think it’s a different challenge, it 25,000 people, it’s an intense atmosphere and referees need to say calm and not make unnecessary big decisions.”

Barnsley boss Michael Duff was delighted with the point as his side were “hanging on” in the closing stages.

He said: “I thought it was a good game but I did not enjoy the last 10 minutes. I thought we were well in the game. It had everything.

“We have had a little bit of bad luck recently but the resilience shown and to get back in it, I thought at one-all we had big chances to take the lead but then concede a soft goal.

“For all their good football I did not feel they had to do much to score the second goal.

“But we got back in it from a set play and then we obviously had to dig in. We were hanging on at the end but I think we earn that little bit of luck.”