25 August 2022

Kortney Hause set for Watford debut against QPR

By NewsChain Sport
25 August 2022

Watford can hand a debut to Kortney Hause when they host QPR.

Defender Hause arrived at Vicarage Road on season-long loan from Aston Villa on Monday.

Midfielder Tom Cleverley is set to miss out again with a calf problem.

Daniel Bachmann returns in goal after he was rested for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by MK Dons.

QPR are still without Luke Amos, Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards.

The trio look set to be sidelined through injury until the end of September.

Chris Willock should start in midfield again having recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

Teenage striker Sinclair Armstrong is set to start on the bench again.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Mendy accuser denies planning to seek compensation, court told

news

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin apologises over topless women party photo at official residence

world news

Ben Stokes documentary shows how close he came to quitting cricket

cricket