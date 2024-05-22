Kyle Walker: Manchester City’s four successive titles unlikely to be matched

Kyle Walker does not believe many teams would be capable of matching Manchester City’s historic haul of four successive Premier League titles.

City pipped Arsenal to yet another league crown on Sunday to set a new record, and could add the FA Cup to their trophy collection this weekend as they look to complete back-to-back doubles.

Asked if Pep Guardiola’s men get the credit they deserve, 33-year-old Walker told Sky Sports: “I don’t think we’re not appreciated, I think we are and we get the plaudits that we rightly deserve.

“But I think to do what we’ve done year in, year out, I don’t think many teams would be able to do that, especially in this Premier League.”

England full-back Walker admitted Arsenal had pushed City all the way this season, but cited Guardiola’s “addiction” to winning as one of the secrets to their success.

He said: “I think it starts from the manager, first and foremost. He’s addicted to winning. He is addicted and it rubs off on us.

“I said at the start of the season, when we went on a really good run at the start, let’s not try to chase people all the time, let us set the mark and see if people can keep up with us.

“But Arsenal have played extremely, extremely well this season and so have Liverpool as well. But we smelled the window of opportunity probably in the Aston Villa game that Arsenal lost and we had to take it.

“They’re a very, very good team now, but it’s probably just a little bit unfortunate for them that they’ve come up against a really good Manchester City team that seems to be just a well-oiled machine.”

The Gunners’ consistency meant that City had to win their last nine league games to ensure they were not dethroned, and while midfielder Bernardo Silva is proud of that ability to turn the screw when it matters most, he admits he would rather not have to do it.

The 29-year-old Portuguese said: “We definitely know what we’re able to do, but it’s never relaxed because it’s never good to be second or third. We want to always be on top of the league.

We obviously know that we're capable of going on a run. But until you actually do it, you never know if you're really going to do it.

“Sometimes at the beginning of the season when we don’t have that much pressure, the team relaxes a bit when it shouldn’t and at the end of the season, we always compensate a bit.

“But if you ask me personally, of course I’d prefer to stay on top all season because it’s so stressful, the pressure that we have, to know that we need to win nine, 10, 12 games in a row like we did in the past.

"It's so, so tough so if you ask me, it's not relaxed, but we obviously know that we're capable of going on a run. But until you actually do it, you never know if you're really going to do it."