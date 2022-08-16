Kyran Lofthouse at the double to give Woking victory over Scunthorpe
Woking claimed a second successive Vanarama National League victory by beating Scunthorpe 2-0 at home.
Kyran Lofthouse scored in each half as Scunthorpe suffered a second defeat in three games following their relegation from the English Football League.
Lofthouse converted Padraig Amond’s fourth-minute cross to give Woking the perfect start.
Amond forced a fine save from Iron goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst before Lofthouse doubled the lead after 56 minutes with a fine low strike.
Woking almost extended their advantage when Amond struck the angle between post and crossbar.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox