Lawrence Shankland deserves more recognition for Hearts form – Steven Naismith

Steven Naismith feels Lawrence Shankland’s achievements will only be fully appreciated once the player has moved on from Hearts.

The Scotland striker scored his 30th club goal of the season with a spectacular volley to earn his team a 2-2 draw at St Mirren.

Kyosuke Tagawa had earlier netted in between St Mirren goals from James Scott and James Bolton.

Shankland netted 28 goals last season but Naismith felt his captain still does not always get the plaudits he deserves.

The Hearts manager said: “It’s incredible. He’s had plaudits and people have talked throughout the season but I don’t think people will really understand it for a few years until it has been and gone and someone else is scoring goals.

“Hearts did a lot to get him here and then put their faith in him that he was going to be good. He has been a brilliant pro, a good leader, and his goal record over the two seasons here is unbelievable.

“He deserves everything that comes his way. He has had to graft his whole career to get anything out of it. He has had knockbacks and setbacks when he was younger and he is now getting recognition with the awards and the international scene. But he deserves every bit of it.”

This was St Mirren’s final home game of the season, with the players taking a lap of honour at the final whistle.

And manager Stephen Robinson confirmed it was also goodbye from several members of the squad who will now move on.

He said: “The boys have been absolutely fantastic for me. The boys on loan will go back. Charles Dunne and Keanu Baccus have been absolutely fantastic for me.

“Dunne has been with me everywhere I go. He’s been very loyal and very good for St Mirren.

“These players will move on and they will with our very best wishes because they’ve been great for the club and for me. I’m delighted we’ve had the privilege of working with them.”

Robinson admitted he was relieved to see his team clinch European qualification the night before without kicking a ball after Rangers rallied from two goals down to defeat Dundee 5-2.

He added: “I was delighted with it! I turned the TV off at half-time and back on with three minutes to go and was very happy.

“In an ideal world, you do it yourself, but it took the pressure off. We’re delighted to be in Europe and are looking forward to the draw.

“It gives us an opportunity to progress, make more money for the club and continue to build here. Expectations are high here now and we have to go and meet those going forward. We’ll embrace that.”