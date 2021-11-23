23 November 2021

Leaders Chesterfield denied victory as Altrincham score two late goals in draw

23 November 2021

Chesterfield conceded twice in the last six minutes as the National League leaders drew 2-2 with Altrincham at home.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Liam Mandeville, the ball falling to the 24-year-old in the area before his deflected strike looped over keeper Tony Thompson.

The Spireites doubled their advantage just before half-time through Kabongo Tshimanga as he finished from a Jamie Grimes corner.

Altrincham set the game up for a grandstand finish in the 84th minute when Matty Kosylo scored to make the score 2-1.

The visitors stole an unlikely point in the dying stages of stoppage time through A-Jay Leitch-Smith, who fired a powerful effort past keeper Scott Loach.

