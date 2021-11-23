Leaders Chesterfield denied victory as Altrincham score two late goals in draw
Chesterfield conceded twice in the last six minutes as the National League leaders drew 2-2 with Altrincham at home.
The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Liam Mandeville, the ball falling to the 24-year-old in the area before his deflected strike looped over keeper Tony Thompson.
The Spireites doubled their advantage just before half-time through Kabongo Tshimanga as he finished from a Jamie Grimes corner.
Altrincham set the game up for a grandstand finish in the 84th minute when Matty Kosylo scored to make the score 2-1.
The visitors stole an unlikely point in the dying stages of stoppage time through A-Jay Leitch-Smith, who fired a powerful effort past keeper Scott Loach.
