Leaders Leyton Orient cruise to victory over Bradford
Charlie Kelman, Tom James and Ruel Sotiriou scored as Leyton Orient restored their five-point lead at the top of League Two following a 3-0 home win over Bradford.
QPR loanee Kelman broke the deadlock after 24 minutes when he latched onto a defence-splitting ball from Theo Archibald before rounding Bantams goalkeeper Harry Lewis and slotting home.
The Londoners doubled their lead eight minutes later from a corner, George Moncur passing to the unmarked James who lashed the ball into the top corner from 20 yards.
In a competitive match played at a decent tempo throughout, the visitors came closest to netting when leading scorer Andy Cook narrowly failed to meet a set-piece from Richie Smallwood.
City created very few meaningful opportunities after the interval and Orient wrapped up a conclusive victory in the 85th minute when substitute Sotiriou, who had only been on the pitch three minutes, applied the final touch after an Aaron Drinan effort had been blocked.
