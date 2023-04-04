04 April 2023

Leaders Stirling move eight points clear with narrow Elgin victory

By NewsChain Sport
04 April 2023

Stirling extended their lead at the top of Scottish League Two to eight points with a 1-0 win over Elgin.

The hosts scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time when Dale Carrick finished from close range.

Elgin went close to an equaliser when Kane Hester raced through one-on-one but goalkeeper Blair Currie pulled off a superb save to keep the hosts’ lead intact and retain their 14-game unbeaten run.

