Leam Richardson content to take point at Cheltenham despite losing top spot

Leam Richardson declared himself happy with a point despite Wigan being knocked off top spot after their goalless draw at Cheltenham

The Latics remain in pole position for promotion, with games in hand on new leaders Rotherham, and Richardson was pleased to come away from Gloucestershire with something despite not being at their best.

“Any point away from home is a good point,” Richardson said.

“We’re playing against a side who are going to fight for everything, they’re well-disciplined and you have to match that.

“I thought on the balance of play we probably shaded it, without ever possessing that bit of quality needed to win it.

“We created the best chance of the game and, in the form Will Keane’s in, the only surprise probably was that we didn’t take it.

“But on days like today, where the pitch isn’t easy to play on, sometimes you take your point and go home.

“If you’re not going to win a game, you make sure you’re not going to lose, and it’s another game unbeaten for us.”

The Latics have still not lost on the road since the opening day of the season, but they could not find a way past ex-Latics goalkeeper Owen Evans at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Gwion Edwards saw a low shot flash wide of the left post in the 24th minute, but the leaders found it hard to break down their well-drilled hosts.

Wigan missed a big chance to take the lead eight minutes after half-time when Graeme Shinnie’s pass was helped on by the chest of Josh Magennis into the path of Keane, but the striker could not hit the target and injured himself in the process.

Jack Whatmough shot straight at Evans, who kept his first League One clean sheet of the season to frustrate his former club.

Cheltenham registered a fourth draw in their last five, despite having debutant Ben Williams sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time after a trip on Gavin Massey.

Robins boss Michael Duff said: “If we keep performing like that and keep running as hard for each other, we might be okay.

“It was a tight game and if we’d won, they’d have felt it was harsh and probably vice versa, but we were well in the game and we had the better moments in the game.

“There weren’t many of them, but Callum (Wright) has missed a gilt-edged chance and I think the referee (Paul Howard) has missed a clear penalty.

“He’s given a lot of fouls around the pitch, but the big one and the key decision we don’t seem to be getting at the minute, didn’t go our way.

“But it was a really good performance; organised, hard-working and a clean sheet, which we’ve not had for a while, so lots of positives within it.”